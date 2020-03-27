CLOSE
T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’s New Season Will Discuss Hymen Drama With Deyjah Harris

The new season of VH1’s hit series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” returns on Monday, April 13th at 9PM ET/PT with what the network is calling their most climatic season yet. A lot has gone on for the cast in the past year — Monica has gotten divorced, Toya has gotten engaged, LeToya is pregnant again, Reginae’s relationship with YFN Lucci played out in the blogs, T.I. got DRAGGED for saying wayyyyyyyy TEW MUCH about how involved he is in preserving his daughter Deyjah’s virginity. Like we said, it’s been a wild year — so obviously the new season is EXTRA SPICY, check out the first look below:

Wow. They’re really going there with the new season! And it looks like Deyjah is holding NOTHING back when it comes to her dad doing too much. We can’t wait to see how this plays out.

Here’s what the network is preparing us to expect:

Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are back with their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress this season. As a chart-topping success, an activist, actor, and artist, T.I. has made it his mission to diversify himself both professionally and personally. Whether it’s giving advice on his podcast, “expediTIously” or rallying the citizens of Atlanta to bring awareness on one of the city’s biggest epidemics, human trafficking, T.I. is front and center.

After making a triumphant return to music, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has a case of “empty nest syndrome.” With all of the older Harris children having flown the coup, Tiny is focusing on the three youngest Harris’. Walking that ever- the so-thin line of “Momager ” and concerned parent, Tiny advises her kids on business while teaching them life is too short not to enjoy it.

As Monica is awaiting the court date to finalize her divorce, the songstress is moving on with her life. She’s juggling family life and finishing her highly anticipated new album Chapter 38. She knows her next album must come with the heat to please her adoring fans. Monica is thrown for a loop when her oldest son Rodney has a major health scare that challenges her already hectic life. After all of her hardships, Monica will focus on her three children, Rodney, Romelo, and Laiyah to make sure they have everything they need as they move into a new home and start afresh chapter in life.

Over the last couple of years, Toya Wright has been the peacemaker and rock for her family. After everything that she’s been through, she has realized that her daughter Reign’s father, Robert “Red” Rushing is the man of her dreams. Red has opened Toya up to the idea of getting married again but Toya has some unfinished business she needs to fix before stepping into her next chapter.

Letoya Luckett’s new single “Feeling” has garnered a lot of buzz, so much so that record execs have taken notice and want to sign her to a deal. Unfortunately, this comes at a time where she and her husband Tommicus “Tommi” Walker are going through changes in their marriage after the sudden loss of Tommi’s mother. With having to juggle baby GiGi, Tommi’s grief, her career, and talk of a second baby, Letoya can’t help but notice that her picture-perfect marriage might be a little out of focus.

Zonnique is working on her first musical project. As sister Deyjah manages a challenge, she leans on Zonnique for support.

Reginae’s 20s are off to a roaring start. She is out of her relationship and ready to find a new man. She purchased her first home and landed another pilot to help bolster her growing career.

Don’t know about y’all but we’re definitely tuning in to Vh1 Monday, April 13th at 9PM ET/PT.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

[caption id="attachment_829945" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Michael Becker / facebook[/caption] T.I. couldn’t win for losing. Today (Nov. 25), he finally spoke on the matter of controlling his daughter’s hymen on Facebook’s Watch’s Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, and he only managed to make things worse. The Atlanta rapper spoke candidly about the debacle he is in. But he didn’t really help his cause when he said he was merely joking about accompanying his daughter to the gynecologist to confirm her virginity. “A conversation I was having in a very joking manner. From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate,” explained Tip. “I think people took it extremely literal. Because if you put my reputation as who I am as a father. I honestly thought that people knew me better than that. The joke wasn’t funny to all the women, and men, he offended, and it only went downhill from there. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1199015380880166912 While speaking on his rationale, to many, Tip exhibited the textbook problematic viewpoints attributed to patriarchy, which he admitted said he wasn’t up on. After Pinkett Smith explained the nuance behind why people were upset with the idea of him accompanying his daughter to the OB-GYN, Tip said, “In order to guide and direct, you have to have a certain level of control. In the age when Black women are the most unprotected, unattended, disregarded women on the planet. I’m being criticized because I’m going above and beyond because I’m willing to protect mine.” That didn’t go over too well considering Tip and Tiny almost divorced over his alleged infidelities. Then there was a boys vs. girls scenario wrapped in pregnancy that was just a head-scratcher.  Said Tip, “If my son goes out and gets a girl pregnant, how does my household change for those nine months? The household does not necessarily change, whereas if my daughter come home, my household changes immediately. We were raised to protect. I don’t recall having much of a childhood. I was trying to get my mom out the ghetto.” Needless to say, Twitter had all the opinions when it came to the pleas Tip was copping. Peep some of the more passionate below.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’s New Season Will Discuss Hymen Drama With Deyjah Harris  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

