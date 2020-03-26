More Than 42K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed In Maryland

Some Marylanders are reaching out for help as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc on businesses across the state.
According to the state, more than 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Maryland last week.
Baltimore County had the most claims filed at more than 6,500. There were 5,392 claims filed in Baltimore City.
That’s up from 3,852 claims filed the week before. A majority of the claims were filed online.
