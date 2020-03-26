CLOSE
The Area
HomeThe Area

More Than 42K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed In Maryland

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Some Marylanders are reaching out for help as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc on businesses across the state.

According to the state, more than 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Maryland last week.

Baltimore County had the most claims filed at more than 6,500. There were 5,392 claims filed in Baltimore City.

That’s up from 3,852 claims filed the week before. A majority of the claims were filed online.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

More Than 42K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Close