Drama alert! Remember the feud between Kanye, Kim and Taylor Swift from 2016 over a the lyric in his song Famous where he called Taylor a b*tch? Well, it has been resurrected. Unseen footage of the phone call between West and Swift ended up online and during the call West never told Swift that he was going to call her a b*itch. Swift then came online and said that the call proves that she was telling the truth the whole time. And then Kim Kardashian got involved, once again defending her man.

Hot Off The Wire: Kanye West Lied was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: