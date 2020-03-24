Well-Known Saxophonist Manu Dibango has passed away due to complications related to CoronaVirus COVID-19. Dibango, best known for the 1972 song Soul Makossa died in his home country of Cameroon. An announcement was made on his official Facebook page:

A Manu, Ad Lib…

Dear family, dear friends, dear fans,

A voice raises from far away…

It is with deep sadness that we announce to you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.

His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible.

If you wish to express your condolences, please write to the following email :

manu@manudibango.net

To Manu, Ad Lib…

Dibango blended the sounds of the saxophone and vibraphone with jazz, funk and traditional Cameroonian music. Over his 6-decade career, Dibango has worked with artists such as Fela Kuti, Herbie Hancock, Don Cherry and more. His biggest hit, Soul Makossa’s “breakbeat” has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song “Face Off” featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.”

Dibango is the most notable celebrity to have passed away due to CoronaVirus COVID-19. He was 86 Years Old.

Source: BBC

RELATED: 44-Year-Old New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

RELATED: NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19 was originally published on woldcnews.com