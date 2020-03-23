Russ urges everyone to be selfless in this time saying that it’s all about “us” right now, not “me.” Unfortunately, we can’t ignore what Trump says and do what we know is right, because there are still a lot of people who believe every word that he says. Believe it or not his approval ratig is up to 55% because people think that he’s handling the Coronavirus really well. But, the issue is that Trump is all about “me.” Unlike Gov. Cuomo out of New York who is sitting on TV and calming all American’s down. When a reporter asked Trump what he had to say to scared Americans. Trump went off and called it a “nasty” question.

Russ Rant: It’s About ‘Us’ Not ‘Me’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

