Gov. Larry Hogan Orders All Non-Essential Businesses To Close At 5pm Monday

Governor Hogan is closing all non-essential businesses starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other businesses that fall under that category will remain open.

As of Monday, there are now 288 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department.

The third death from COVID-19 in the state of Maryland was reported by Gov. Larry Hogan Saturday night.

Hogan said he is not ordering a shelter in place or ordering people to stay home. But, gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of cases, according to the state:

Anne Arundel – 20

Baltimore City – 31

Baltimore County – 35

Calvert – 1

Caroline – 1

Carroll – 5

Cecil – 1

Charles – 5

Frederick – 2

Garrett – 3

Harford – 5

Howard – 26

Montgomery – 94

Prince George’s – 47

Queen Anne’s – 1

St. Mary’s – 1

Somerset – 1

Talbot – 1

Washington- 2

Wicomico – 4

Worcester – 2

Cases by Age Range:

Under 18 : 3

18-64 : 236

65+ : 49

Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites

You can find map tracking cases in the state here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

