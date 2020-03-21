The National Guard is in Baltimore to assist the city in making sure that people are following the instructions from our Mayor and elected officials. Please for your safety and the safety of everybody. I know that people are scared but there is no reason to be if you follow direction and keep yourself out of harms way. The National Guard is here just in case you don’t follow direction. Be Safe, Be Well.. We wish our Baltimore family the best!

Source- Fox 45

National Guard In Baltimore To Aid In Coronavirus Response was originally published on 92q.com

@iamKonan11

