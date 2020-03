A number of celebs have been making donations and doing what they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Kanye West has decided to do his part. He’s contributing to a group called W.E. (Women Empowered) based out of Chicago. They’re delivering three meals a day to the elderly who live on Chicago’s south side.

Jamai Harris

