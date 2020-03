Rapper Drake has decided to self isolate for the next 14 days. He and NBA star Kevin Durant were seen out in West Hollywood California together just days before Durant tested positive for the Coronavirus earlier this week. The rapper will reportedly be quarantining in his Toronto, Canada home starting today.

Hot Off The Wire: Drake Is Self-Isolating was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: