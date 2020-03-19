Richmond Holds Virtual Happy Hour To Help Food Industry Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak

With restaurants and bars shutting down across the nation, the food industry continues to suffer the effects of the coronavirus.

Social distancing, now both a hot hashtag and a prudent warning, has changed the hustle and bustle of our favorite eateries to vacant canteens with take-out only.

Richmond is looking to help foodservice locations currently experiencing an economic crisis due to the pandemic through a Virtual Happy Hour.

All donations will support the food community affected by the coronavirus through The Holli Fund.

The Virtual Happy Hour begins Friday, March 20 at 12 P.M. To participate simply prepare a cocktail at home and donate what you would have tipped your server, virtually by texting “DONATE” and the amount to (804)-518-8333.

Cheers!

