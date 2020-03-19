CLOSE
American Red Cross Needing Blood Donors During Coronavirus Pandemic

As coronavirus spreads across the country causing people to practice social distancing, the American Red Cross is reporting a major blood shortage.

The organization said they’ve had to cancel over 2,000 blood drives, putting those who need it at a major risk.

“Coronavirus is not spread through blood transmission,” Justin Kreuter, Mayo Clinic Pathologist, said. “With that said, we’re still only wanting people who are feeling healthy and not in quarantine to come in and donate.”

The Red Cross said they are accepting all blood types, but especially Type O.

