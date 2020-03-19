This is a stressful time for the nation and K. Michelle is dealing with an added layer of stress while undergoing IVF.

In her last cycle of In vitro fertilization, she posted Instagram that the process has been extremely stressful.

“LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl.”

The singer also shared that she will be having a surrogate pregnancy in order to protect her mental health.

We hope she gets the baby girl she wants and she stays healthy during this time.

K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the Midst of COVID-19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com