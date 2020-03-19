Maryland Resident Dies From Coronavirus, 1st In The State

92Q Staff

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday night the first coronavirus-related death in Maryland.

According to Hogan, the man was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Hogan said. :As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Right now, there are at least 60 people with coronavirus in Maryland.

