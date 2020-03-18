Maryland Man Tests Positive For CoronaVirus & Talks Contracting The Virus

The coronavirus has changed life as we know it. While the world is working to try to contain the virus, it’s impacting people on a local, national, and global scale. We had an exclusive interview with a Maryland man in his 30’s who has decided to stay anonymous that has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He details what people should know about the virus and what he’s currently experiencing as he has been sent home from the coronavirus. He also cautioned people about those cheap flights and how easy it is to contract the coronavirus. Listen to the full interview to hear his story and his important tips to avoid the Coronavirus.

