Kareem Copeland: Thomas Davis Signing Is Huge

Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn to talk about the Redskins free agency signings and approach. Kareem talks about the Redskins’ need to address the tight end position, the acquisitions of Kendall Fuller and Thomas Davis, and more. Here is what Kareem had to say about the Redskins’ two biggest free agent acquisitions so far, but check out the full interview above.

On the Redskins signing of Thomas Davis (10:30):

“With Thomas Davis, Ron Rivera has already talked about setting his culture. He needs guys to come in here and be examples of what he wants. Thomas Davis is number one certainly that guy. He knows exactly what the scheme is and he knows everything that Ron Rivera wants this organization to look like. So you have a guy like that in the locker room who is already well respected around the league, that part of it is huge. Let alone whatever he can accomplish on the field, and I still think he’s got some gas in the tank. He’s been banged up a little bit, but at the same time it’s not necessary [for Thomas Davis to be an every down player]. He can be a rotational guy, you don’t need him to be a starter ranking up 110 tackles a year or anything like that. I think his value is more of what he brings to the locker room and how he helps everyone transition into what Ron Rivera wants. So I think this is a huge signing, it’s a great signing. You got some talent, you got a guy who is going to be huge in the locker room and just because he’s up in there in age you don’t necessarily need him to be a star. So I think [this signing] checks a lot of boxes, and it makes sense to me that you bring in a guy who might be a little bit older on the backside of his career if he’s checking off all these other boxes and bringing all these things to the table.”

On the Redskins signing Kendall Fuller (7:53):

“I think [the signing] is great. He was playing great when he left [the Redskins], he played great in the time he was gone, and now he’s back. I think it was absolutely a great pickup [for the Redskins]. Familiarity kind of comes into play. He was comfortable here, he knows the area and what he’s kind of getting himself into and that definitely helps because there are no surprises there. And just the fact that [cornerback] is a huge position of need, especially not knowing what’s going on with Quinton Dunbar, they are still sitting at a standstill. With that unknown, a guy like Kendall Fuller especially with his age and his success I think is an absolute home run kind of hit for the Redskins.”

