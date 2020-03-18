Ben Standig Discusses Updated Mock Draft Top 10 with Kevin Sheehan

Ben Standig of The Athletic joined The Kevin Sheehan Show Wednesday to give us his updated Mock Draft Top 10 just before the NFL season officially began at 4 p.m. EST. The Redskins insider also provides some insight into Trent Williams and whether or not Washington is a potential landing spot for Cam Newton.

Ben Standig’s latest 2020 Mock Draft Top 10 –

1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2 – Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3 – Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4 – New York Giants – Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

5 – Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7 – Carolina Panthers – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8 – Arizona Cardinals – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10 – Cleveland Browns – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

