Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar has removed all Redskins photos from his instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/chosen1_47/ ).

Back in February, Dunbar had reached out to the team “to discuss a reasonable contract restructure,” a conversation in which the Redskins declined to have. After failing to meet with the team, a source close to Dunbar told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that Dunbar was “resolute in his desire to be released or traded.”

Without a new contract, Dunbar said that he would skip the team’s voluntary OTAs. Dunbar had been in contract talks with the previous regime but those stalled due to the change in staff.

Dunbar, 27, is in the last year of a 3-year $10.5 million extension he signed in January of 2018. This year he has a base salary of $3.25 million, none of which is guaranteed.

Quinton Dunbar Removes All Redskins Photos From His Instagram Account was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

