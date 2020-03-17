Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie Talks DC’s COVID-19 Emergency Act of 2020

As we’re still trying to protect ourselves from the coronavirus, local law makers are trying to push legislation to help people in these difficult times. Councilmen Kenyan Mcduffie called into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about the COVID-19 Response Emergency Act of 2020. The legislation that was passed on March 17th will:

“Prohibit evictions and the disconnection of gas, water, and electric service.

Expand unemployment insurance to include workers impacted by the public health emergency.

Provide sales tax deferral for DC small businesses

Create a grant program for eligible small businesses to cover employee wages and other operating costs.

Allow Restaurants to sell alcohol via carry out and delivery in closed containers.

Provide property tax deferrals to hotels.

Loosen the time restrictions on prescriptions refills so residents can access larger quantities of their medications.

Expand Paid leave some workers.

Place limits on price gouging and stockpiling.

Extend the timeline for a new DC Government budget.

Allow for the council ANC’s and other government entities to cancel meeting or meet virtually.”

