Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For The Coronavirus

| 03.17.20
Update: Kevin Durant is among the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Durant confirmed to NBA Insider Shams Charania his diagnosis.

 

ESPN NBA reporter, Malika Andrews tweeted out a press release which states:

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

The NBA has planned to stay in Quarantine for the next 8 weeks. This may change as players continue to get tested. So far many have died from this virus and many are working around the clock so we don’t have to lose any more people,

