John Keim & Kevin Sheehan Discuss The Players The Redskins Signed & The Players They Missed On

Redskins Insider John Keim of ESPN joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discusses all the latest with NFL Free Agency and the Redskins. What else is coming for the Burgundy and Gold?

John gives his thoughts in grades on the moves the Redskins yesterday, in bringing back cornerback Kendall Fuller, guard Wes Schweitzer and re-signing linebacker Jon Bostic.

Then how did the Redskins miss out on receiver Amari Cooper who agreed to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys yesterday? How much did the Ron Rivera Redskins offer Cooper?

Also:

Lost Ereck Flowers to Miami. had offered him around 8.5 per; signed for 10 Lost on Amari Cooper. Offer around 22 per; stayed in Dallas for 20. Skins really wanted Did not pursue Hooper/Bradberry/Jones. not surprised at 1st 2; mild by 3rd, but $ too high on all for yield — John Keim (@john_keim) March 17, 2020

Also, John gives his take on Ereck Flowers had agreeing to leave the Redskins for the Miami Dolphins. Plus, what’s the latest on Trent Williams and how much interest do other teams have in him?

