Al Galdi gives his in-depth analysis of expected/potential free-agent targets for the Redskins – tight end Austin Hooper, receiver Amari Cooper, running back Kenyan Drake and corners James Bradberry, Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.

Sunday, in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic got word that the NFL players had approved a new collective bargaining agreement, ensuring NFL labor peace through at least 2030 and clearing the way for a 17-game regular season as early as 2021.

The vote from the players to approve was close, at 1019-959. Approval required a majority of the players voting. Before the voting, the NFL Players Association estimated that roughly 2,500 players were eligible to vote. So about 500 players didn’t vote.

Yesterday, we had the official setting of the NFL’s 2020 salary cap at $198.2 million, which was lower than the projected $200 million. The Redskins per OverTheCap.com entered 2020 free agency with $42.18 million in cap space, ranking No. 14 in the NFL.

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Al Galdi: In-Depth Analysis Of Expected/Potential Free-Agent Targets For The Redskins was originally published on theteam980.com

Greg Hough

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: