NFL Insider Chad Forbes: Under The Radar NFL Free Agents For The Redskins

NFL Insider Chad Forbes of @NFLDraftBites on Twitter joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to give his thoughts and predictions as NFL Free Agency gets going. Plus, a few players the Redskins might be targeting.

Chad tells if the Cowboys will retain Dak Prescott by using the franchise tag or if they’ll try to work out a long term deal. Also, will Tom Brady be back wit the Patriots? Plus, a few other potential land spots for other big time free agents

#Redskins 1st Wave Shopping List.. Austin Hooper

Cory Littleton

Joe Schobert

De'Vondre Campbell

James Bradberry

Kendall Fuller

Jimmy Smith

Trae Waynes

Darqueze Dennard

Adrian Phillips Expect resign Ereck Flowers too. Target WRs in 2nd wave & interestingly monitor RBs… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 16, 2020

Then, what about the Redskins? Will Trent Williams find a new team or will he end up back with the Redskins? Plus, the quarterbacks Chad is hearing when it comes to a back up to Dwayne Haskins. Also, who are the expected targets for the Redskins he’s been hearing?

