Some DMV area Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch for students that are home during this extended break due to the Coronavirus.

Meals will be available to students on weekdays from Monday, March 16 —Tuesday, March 31 from 10 am until 2pm at the following location in the district

Find out more at DYRS.Gov

Food Service In Montgomery County Schools are available at the following:

Elementary Schools

Arcola

1820 Franwall Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 20902

Captain James Daly

20301 Brandermill Dr.

Germantown, MD 20876

Harmony Hill

13407 Lydia St.

Silver Spring, MD 20906

Jackson Road

900 Jackson Rd.

Silver Spring, MD 20904

JoAnn Leleck at Broad Acres

710 Beacon Rd.

Silver Spring, MD 20903

Rolling Terrace

705 Bayfield St.

Silver Spring, MD 20903

Roscoe Nix

1100 Corliss St.

Silver Spring, MD 20903

Judith Resnik

7301 Hadley Farms Dr.

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Weller Road

3301 Weller Rd.

Silver Spring, MD 20906

Middle Schools

Argyle

2400 Bel Pre Rd.

Silver Spring, MD 20906

Forest Oak

651 Saybrooke Oaks Blvd.

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Gaithersburg

2 Teachers Way

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Parkland

4610 W Frankfort Dr.

Rockville, MD 20853

Earle B. Wood

14615 Bauer Dr.

Rockville, MD 20853

High Schools

Montgomery Blair

51 University Blvd, East

Silver Spring, MD 20901

Clarksburg

22500 Wims Rd.

Clarksburg, MD 20871

Albert Einstein

11135 Newport Mill Rd.

Kensington, MD 20895

Northwest

13501 Richter Farm Rd.

Germantown, MD 20874

Paint Branch

14121 Old Columbia Pike

Burtonsville, MD 20866

Watkins Mill

10301 Apple Ridge Rd.

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

PG County Schools At The Following:

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

William Wirt Middle School

Nicholas Orem Middle School

Kenmoor Middle School

Benjamin Tasker Middle School

Walker Mill Middle School

Drew-Freeman Middle School

Thurgood Marshall Middle School

Stephen Decatur Middle School

Meal Locations For Students During CoronaVirus COVID-19 Closures was originally published on woldcnews.com

woldcnews Staff

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: