Coronavirus has hit Baltimore as the city reported its first case Saturday night.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said the patient was a man in his 60s. No further details are available at this time.
There are a total of 26 coronavirus cases in Maryland, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s office. It’s unclear if the Baltimore diagnosis is included in that number.
This is a developing story.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Coronavirus in Maryland:
1st Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com