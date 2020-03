This week I spoke with D.C. Lottery about Problem Gambling Awareness Month. We discussed the importance of recognizing the signs in gambling addiction and the resources they offer players.

The DC Lottery’s “Play Responsibly” program provides a helpline and referral service for those who are or might be exhibiting compulsive gambling behavior.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling help-line at 1-800-522-4700.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: