Doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital seeking to lend a helping hand in the coronavirus crisis by creating their own COVID-19 test.
They tell CBS Baltimore, they hope it addresses the need for more testing for the virus as the country needs to be able to test for the virus on a quick and larger basis.
Hopkins began using the test on Wednesday. In the coming weeks, doctors hope they’ll be able to test as many as 1,000 people per day.
The new Hopkins test takes 24 hours to yield results.
For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Coronavirus Coverage:
Coronavirus Closings: National Guard Activated, Schools Shutting Down, Events Canceled
3 Maryland Coronavirus Patients Fully Recovered
No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic During Coronavirus Outbreak
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Johns Hopkins Hospital Doctors Create Coronavirus Test was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com