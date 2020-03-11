Alfredas is waiting for Nicki Minaj to respond to Wendy Williams who threw her and her man major shade. As we all know Minaj’s husband has to wear an ankle monitor since failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to LA. Yesterday Williams said on her show, “You should’ve never married him, because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be, again. You’re never gonna stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point … a molester … a registered sex offender.” Will Nicki respond?

Hot Off The Wire: Will Nicki Clap Back At Wendy? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

