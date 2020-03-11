Russ Rant: Black Is Beautiful

Something has been “disturbing” Russ for the past week. Over the weekend a young girl broke hearts all over the internet when she said that she is “so ugly.” The woman who was braiding her hair was taken aback and immediately spoke positivity and love into the child. While the video was heartbreaking and touching at the same time, Russ says that this is our fault. People like to poke fun and make jokes like “you’re so black that…” and we believe that “your complexion defines your beauty.” But, he shouts out the hair dresser and gives her props because “she said all of the right things.” He believes that the little girl is beautiful, and we need to not hold our children back.

