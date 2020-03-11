Capital One Arena Will Continue All Events and Concerts As Planned

This afternoon Monumental Sports and Entertainment put out a statement that no drastic changes will be made.

“All concerts and events being hosted at Capital One Arena are currently planned to go on as scheduled at the direction of their respective promoters”

They will update as they continue to get status from event organizers. They are also encouraging fans to follow the recommendations of the CDC. This will be an on-going as but as so many events and festivals are being cancelled, Capital One Arena wanted to get their statement out. Capital One Arena is where many concerts in the DMV are held and where the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Georgetown Hoyas and many others play.

Last night the Washington Wizards limited the media and no longer gave access to the players’ locker room. It was reported today that the Warriors will not allow fans to attend their upcoming games. As far as now that will not happen with the Wizards or Capitals but as it’s being said, the Coronavirus is getting worst and will continue to get worst.

BreAnna Holmes

