WOLB News Desk

Baltimore County Police are asking the public for help to track down a pair of burglars caught on camera inside of a Dundalk movie theater.

It happened back on February 17 when a police officer on patrol came across an unlocked door at the Flagship Cinemas Eastpoint in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue.

Surveillance cameras caught the duo making snacks at the concession stand, stealing candy and electronics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Burglars Caught On Camera Stealing Snacks & Candy At Baltimore County Movie Theater was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

