There are people who have self quarantined like Ted Cruz, but the conservatives have said and continue to say that the Coronavirus is a hoax to make Trump look bad. However, Russ says “you don’t shut down a whole country for a hoax;” and Italy has shut its country completely down. Russ puts the risk in perspective by talking about his dad who is 91-years-old. His father was supposed to fly to meet with him in Texas this week, but sitting on an airplane is extremely dangerous for him. Russ says his dad’s argument was that the White House didn’t advise seniors not to fly but, it has been advised by the CDC. Russ’ dad is lucky to have a son who pays such close attention to what is going. But so many don’t have that and knowing this could save lives.

Russ Rant: This Virus Is Serious was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

