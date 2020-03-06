3 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Maryland, State of Emergency Declared

WOLB News Desk

Health officials confirmed Thursday that there are 3 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

The patients are Montgomery County residents. A married couple in their 70’s and a woman in her 50’s are all under quarantine at their homes.

As a result, Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a State of Emergency. He told CBS Baltimore the trio contracted the virus while traveling abroad.

“This is serious, but this is what our state has been actively preparing for,” Hogan said.

Health officials are now working to trace where the patients went after they arrived home from international travel. Due to patient confidentiality, health officials did not release where they may have contracted the virus.

They returned to Maryland on February 20 and the state learned of their symptoms on March 3. The results came back positive on March 4.

The state also said it was notified through the CDC about the patients and that this was not community transmission. A thorough investigation by the state health department is underway.

WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU START TO FEEL SICK?

If you start to feel sick, The Maryland Department of Health said DO NOT GO TO YOUR DOCTOR.

If you believe you have coronavirus, you should minimize your contact with as many people as possible. They said the 3 patients called the hospital first before coming in.

“People that have symptoms such as high fever, or a fever of 100.4 with a cough, and difficulty breathing… those are some of the symptoms of this new coronavirus disease,” the Maryland Department of Health, said. “People that are older and experiencing those conditions should call their healthcare provider. Call and get some advice.”

Maryland now has a special phone number: 211. Call it if you have any coronavirus concerns.

Source: CBS Baltimore

