As fears about the Coronavirus COVID-19 spread all across the world, one woman here in the district is working on how to prevent the spread of the virus. Adilisha Patrom owns a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University. Patrom saw an opportunity to help the prevention of the virus and set up a Pop-Up show with supplies and materials to help fight COVID-19.

Must Read: 3 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Maryland, State of Emergency Declared

You can purchase masks from between $5 and $20 Dollars. You can also find kits with masks gloves and sanitizer.

Patrom told the Associated Press that “her goal isn’t to get rich, but a service to the community. Discounts are available for senior citizens.

Source | WTOP/AP

RELATED: Churches Take Precautions As Disease Caused By Coronavirus Now Deadlier Than Flu

RELATED: CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair Dangers As Coronavirus Begins To Spread

Be Safe: CoronaVirus Pop Up Shop Opens In D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

woldcnews Staff

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: