Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

The race for the Democratic nomination for President is now effectively down to two.

After a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, former Democratic frontrunner Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is suspending her campaign. She made the announcement on a staff call on Thursday, saying she wanted her team to hear it from her first.

“I want to start with the news. I want all of you to hear it first, and I want you to hear it straight from me: Today, I’m suspending our campaign for president,” Warren wrote in a Medium post.

She added, “I know how hard all of you have worked. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you have poured into this campaign.

I know that when we set out, this was not what you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me — or you — to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

Running on a campaign of ending corruption in Washington and armed with a plan for many of America’s ills regarding healthcare, the student loan crisis and more, Warren was seen as an idealist for many young voters and more. Ultimately, she had more than 70 policy plans already set to be in place should she ascend to the presidency. More often than not during debates, she shined against her competition, laying into former Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg while also raising her profile as a candidate who not only had hope but also plans for action.

However, stinging finishes beginning with a third-place finish in the Iowa Caucus and continuing with fourth-place finishes in New Hampshire and Nevada along with a fifth-place finish in South Carolina put her campaign on the ropes. Then came Super Tuesday in which she failed to finish above third in any state, including her home state of Massachusetts.

With Warren dropping, there are only two major contenders for the DNC in Milwaukee this summer, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

