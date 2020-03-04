Wendy Williams said that “being rich” didn’t protect her, NeNe Leakes or Marlo Hampton from the experience of “shopping while Black.” Williams explained that they were followed around by security on a recent shopping trip in New York City. She said that it’s true that no matter how well you do for yourself you’re still Black in America and will be treated as such.

Hot Off The Wire: No One Is Too Good To Be Discriminated Against was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

