Doc and Galdi: Does Bradley Beal Deserve More Praise Or Criticism?

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 55 points Tuesday night against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, topping his previous career-high, 53, which he set Sunday against the Bulls. Beal became the first player in franchise history to score 50 points in consecutive games and the first NBA player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to accomplish the feat on back-to-back nights.

The Wizards, however, lost both games.

Al Galdi and Rick ‘Doc’ Walker of Team 980/95.9 FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show admire what Beal has done all season, but they beg to question what Beal’s big numbers mean if the Wizards don’t win.

“I would like to know how many times has a guy scored 50 and he’s a minus in back-to-back games,” Galdi exclaimed.

In both of Beal’s 50-point performances, the Wizards were outscored by four points when he was on the floor. Beal became just the 4th guy in NBA history to score 50 in a loss in consecutive games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden, and Devin Booker.

“Wilt and Harden, what do they have in common,” Galdi questioned. “Great all-time scorers, but you don’t associate winning with them.”

Despite putting up great numbers, Doc and Galdi deem that Beal needs to also step up on the other side of the ball if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“He’s not playing well defensively and dragging other guys to play well defensively,” Galdi expressed. “He’s putting up points and that’s nice. But what does it mean? Absolutely nothing.”

The Wizards currently sit 4.5 games behind the 8th seed Magic in the Eastern Conference standings. They are back in action Wednesday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Capitol One Arena.

