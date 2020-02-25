‘The Wire’ Named Best Classic TV Show At ABFF

WOLB News Desk

Another award for HBO’s “The Wire.”

The crime drama was named the best classic TV show at the American Black Film Festival in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Wendell Pierce who played “Bunk” accepted the award along with several other cast members.

“The Wire” was based and shot in Baltimore.

