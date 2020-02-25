CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Lawmakers Considering Bill That Would Make Declawing Cats Illegal

Film animal trainer

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are considering a measure that would make it illegal for veterinarians to declaw cats. There would be an article allowing declawing under certain circumstances.

The bill describes certain circumstances as procedures that are necessary for the cat’s health or well-being.

READ MORE: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Lawmakers Considering Bill That Would Make Declawing Cats Illegal  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close