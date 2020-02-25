Lawmakers Considering Bill That Would Make Declawing Cats Illegal

WOLB Staff

Maryland lawmakers are considering a measure that would make it illegal for veterinarians to declaw cats. There would be an article allowing declawing under certain circumstances.

The bill describes certain circumstances as procedures that are necessary for the cat’s health or well-being.

READ MORE: CBS Baltimore

