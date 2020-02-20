Today it became official! Go-Go is the sound of D.C.! Mayor Murial Bowser signed the go-go bill to make what all native Washingtonians already knew and felt, documented.
This signing started to come together nearly a year ago in efforts to preserve DC’s own and unique music genre. After the Metro PCS controversy last April, musicians, local advocates, and natives let their voices be heard by protesting using the hashtag #DontMuteDC. In June, Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie introduced the bill, which will not only make Go-Go official but will also help create programming to preserve the genre and archive its history.
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET Awards #DontMuteDC [Photos + Video]
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET Awards #DontMuteDC [Photos + Video]
1. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. BET Awards 2019 - ShowSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. BET Awards 2019 - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. BET Awards 2019 - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. BET Awards 2019 - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. BET Awards 2019 - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. BET Awards 2019 - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. 2019 BET Awards - ShowSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. BET Awards 2019 - ShowSource:Getty 14 of 14
Now, that everything is in order, it was only right for a “backyard paaarrttyyy” in my best lead mic voice! Down at the Culture House, Backyard Band and DJ Supa came together to lead the celebration!
Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com