Report: Jordan Reed Clears Concussion Program, Will Be Released By Redskins

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has reportedly cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol program, according to the Athletic DC. Reed missed the entire 2019 season after sustaining a concussion in Washington’s third preseason game.

The former Florida Gator will also soon be released after spending the last seven years in DC.

Redskins TE Jordan Reed has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol program, a source tells @TheAthleticDC. Expectations remain that Washington releases Reed, who missed the entire 2019 season. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 19, 2020

It took over six months for Reed to be cleared of his most recent head injury, the seventh documented concussion he’s had. If the Redskins opt to release the 29-year-old and he doesn’t retire, they can save $8.5 million in salary-cap space.

ESPN’s John Keim is reporting that Reed does want to continue his playing career.

For what it’s worth: was told Jordan Reed “100 percent” wants to continue playing. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 19, 2020

After being taken by the Redskins in the third round of the 2013 draft, Reed was a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection. He had a breakout season in 2015 where he gathered 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. The New Britain, Connecticut native received his first Pro Bowl invite in 2016.

Since 2016, Reed has struggled to stay on the field and has only played in 19 of a possible 48 games the last three seasons. He never played more than 14 regular-season games in a single year and the last time he played in one was December of 2018.

There was some hope that Reed would return after his preseason concussion last season, he began to practice with the team on a limited basis three weeks after the helmet-to-helmet hit. That never came to fruition and the Redskins placed him on injured reserve Oct. 12.

