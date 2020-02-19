Nearly a month removed from the death of Kobe Bryant, fans are still reeling from the tragedy.

One of the people (and players) closest to Bryant was his friend and teammate Shaquille O’Neal. One of the best 1-2 punches to ever touch the floor together, the duo won three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers. But beyond the game of basketball, spending so much time together forms a lasting bond that continued even after Shaq took his talents to Miami. The big man is still processing his friend’s death and recently dropped a song in the Black Mamba’s honor, entitled “Kobe Bryant Tribute.”

“Fourth quarter, down by two/I’ma miss every free throw, I’ma give that shit to you/They know one-two punch, with two stones they kill us/One Black Mamba and one black gorilla,” Shaq raps over Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s iconic “Bitches Ain’t Shit” beat.

Shaq has been paying tribute to Kobe on Instagram and even decided to donate all of the proceeds from his Fun House event to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. “RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again,” he wrote on Instagram.

In honor of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter’s lives, the Staples Center will be holding a “Celebration of Life” for the inseparable pair set on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The thousands who registered for tickets are slowly getting waitlisted or getting emails that they’ve successfully been registered for the event.

“With thousands upon thousands of passionate fans from around the world who’d like to pay their respects, demand for tickets far exceeds the availability for A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Public Ticket Release,” the email reads.

Long Live The Mamba: Shaq Drops Touching Freestyle In Honor Of Kobe Bryant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bruce Goodwin II

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: