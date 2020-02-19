HBCU Spotlight: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

On October 3, 1887, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, aka FAMU, was founded as the State Normal College for Colored Students and began classes with fifteen students and two instructors. Today, FAMU, as it has become affectionately known, is the premiere school among historically black colleges and universities. Prominently located on the highest hill in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee, Florida A&M University remains the only historically black university in the eleven member State University System of Florida. The university also has several satellite campuses including a site in Orlando where the College of Law is located and sites in Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa for its pharmacy program.

Mission Statement:

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) is an 1890 land-grant institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge, resolution of complex issues and the empowerment of citizens and communities. The University provides a student-centered environment consistent with its core values. The faculty is committed to educating students at the undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional levels, preparing graduates to apply their knowledge, critical thinking skills and creativity in their service to society. FAMU’s distinction as a doctoral/research institution will continue to provide mechanisms to address emerging issues through local and global partnerships. Expanding upon the University’s land-grant status, it will enhance the lives of constituents through innovative research, engaging cooperative extension, and public service. While the University continues its historic mission of educating African Americans, FAMU embraces persons of all races, ethnic origins and nationalities as life-long members of the university community.

Notable Alumni: Sportscaster, Pam Oliver; American tennis player and professional golfer, and the first black athlete to cross the color line of international tennis, Althea Gibson; recording artist, actor, poet and film producer, Common; Singer and Songwriter, K. Michelle; Movie Producer, Will Packer and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Olympic sprinter, Bob Hayes

Mascot: The Rattler

Enrollment: 11,000 students

learn more: http://famu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University was originally published on woldcnews.com

BreAnna Holmes

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: