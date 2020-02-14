We’re currently witnessing one of the greatest athletes of all time dominate the NBA for whats been more than a decade.

LeBron James is in his 17th year and still performing at the top of his game. You’d think a 35-year-old likely en route to the NBA Finals would have a pretty strict diet, right? Well as it turns out, the man who reportedly spends $1 million on his body a year, likes to eat whatever the hell he wants.

During James’ second stint in Cleveland, he played alongside big man Tristan Thompson, who revealed to The Athletic just how terrible the King’s eating habits are– no, seriously.

“He has the worst f—ing diet ever,” Thompson said. “Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toasts, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f—ing dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense,” Thompson reveals.

The Cavs center goes on to explain that James is not only a dessert person, but he also won’t hesitate to have sweets with every meal. Every. Meal.

“He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like s—. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, ‘F— this.’ I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

When LeBron isn’t stuffing his face with desserts, we have a pretty good idea what he and the #JamesGang are having for dinner on any given Tuesday…

Tristan Thompson Reveals Just How Terrible LeBron James’ Eating Habits Are: “He Has The Worst F*cking Diet Ever” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

