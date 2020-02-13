CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get Over That Petty Ex

Depressed Young Man

Source: Royce DeGrie / Getty

Valentine’s Day maybe around the corner, but some relationships didn’t make it across the Love Day line this year. If you’re one of those people feeling a little bitter and petty this year, it’s all good — we’ve got the playlist just for you.

Kanye West -“Blame Game”

Hit the flip for more tracks that’ll help you get that anger and shade out in a more productive way.

11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get Over That Petty Ex  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 12 hours ago
02.14.20
Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement
 13 hours ago
02.14.20
Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do…
 13 hours ago
02.14.20
Shyheim Shares Details Of Fatal 2014 Hit And…
 15 hours ago
02.14.20
[WATCH] Police Officer Body Slammed by College Football…
 15 hours ago
02.14.20
10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her…
 18 hours ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close