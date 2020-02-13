Grove City Police responded to calls from a business that an unknown aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave the parking lot. Little did they know that when they approached the man now identified as Micahel Harris that this would turn into a physical altercation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Grove City Police approached Harris where he can be seen in a dashcam video acting erratically. Harris didn’t follow commands from the Grove City Police and then began to get physical with the officers on scene even body-slamming one of them when they tried to restrain him.
RELATED STORY: Grove City Man Charged With Rape Of A 5 Year-Old-Child!
Harris was eventually arrested and taken for medical care because police suspected drugs or alcohol may have been a factor. A scale and unidentified pills were found in his vehicle. Harris is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt linebacker from Eastern Kentucky University and it is not known why he was visiting Central Ohio.
Watch the dashcam video here:
The Latest:
- Alfredas Movie Review: ‘The Photograph’ [WATCH]
- We Run High: The History Of Black Figures And The White House
- Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For Allegedly Scamming Hotels Out Of More Than $100K!
- Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement
- Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do Whatever You Want To Do In Life”
- Russ Rant: Hair Discrimination
- Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach In These Itty Bitty Bikinis
- Hot Off The Wire: Aladdin Is Getting A Part 2
- Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park Gets Major Donation To Protect The Environment
- Venus Williams: When You Feel Like You Can’t, Train Your Mind To Feel Like You Can
[WATCH] Police Officer Body Slammed by College Football Player was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com