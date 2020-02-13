CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Senate OKs Ban On Releasing Balloons Into The Sky

Baltimore City Skyline

Source: Dre Johnson / Dre Johnson

The Maryland Senate has approved a measure that would create a statewide ban on the intentional release of balloons into the atmosphere.

The Senate voted 38-8 on Tuesday for the measure.

The bill creates a civil penalty of up to $250 per violation by an organization or a person who is at least 13 years old. Supporters of the measure say it’s needed to stop littering.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Baltimore CBS Local

Maryland Senate OKs Ban On Releasing Balloons Into The Sky  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 12 hours ago
02.14.20
Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement
 13 hours ago
02.14.20
Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do…
 13 hours ago
02.14.20
Shyheim Shares Details Of Fatal 2014 Hit And…
 15 hours ago
02.14.20
[WATCH] Police Officer Body Slammed by College Football…
 15 hours ago
02.14.20
10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her…
 18 hours ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close