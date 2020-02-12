CLOSE
Quinton Dunbar Not Requesting A Trade, Meets With Ron Rivera Thursday

Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar is not asking to be traded or released, per The Team 9809/95.9 FM’s Rick “Doc” Walker. Doc had a phone conversation with Dunbar this morning and relayed the message during “Doc and Galdi.” According to Doc, Dunbar feels his comments on Monday were overblown.

Dunbar, 27, is in the last year of a 3-year $10.5 million extension he signed in January of 2018. This year he has a base salary of $3.25 million, none of which is guaranteed.

Dunbar told Doc he will meet with new head coach Ron Rivera on Thursday.

 

Quinton Dunbar Not Requesting A Trade, Meets With Ron Rivera Thursday  was originally published on theteam980.com

