NFL Reinstates Myles Garrett After Helmet-Swinging Incident

With the 2019-2020 NFL season over, one of the most interesting narratives was that of Myles Garrett.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely back in November after his helmet swinging attack on Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph— but now he’s been permitted to suit up.

It started during a Thursday Night Football game with just 8 seconds left the Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end Myles Garrett sacked Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph. The hit was a bit late and Rudolph reacted by grabbing at Rudolph’s helmet. Garrett responded by nearly lifting Rudolph off the ground by his helmet and ripping it off. As Steelers lineman began to separate the two, Rudolph began to mouth off at Garrett, who responded by hitting the quarterback in the head with his own helmet.

The 24-year old met with Roger Goodell and other league executives on Monday to discuss if he would face any more game suspensions and luckily for him there won’t be.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett should be welcomed back with open arms, as he’s one of the Cleveland Browns’ biggest defensive threats, bolstering his high draft choice since he was thefirst overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The defensive end was also fined an undisclosed amount for his behavior.

