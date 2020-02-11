Two famous Marylanders who led the fight against slavery were honored in Annapolis.
Statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass were unveiled Monday inside the historic House of Delegates chamber, the very room where legislators voted to outlaw slavery in Maryland back in 1864.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
Statues Of Harriet Tubman & Frederick Douglass Unveiled In Annapolis was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com