CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Statues Of Harriet Tubman & Frederick Douglass Unveiled In Annapolis

Portrait of Harriet Tubman

Source: Underwood Archives / Getty

Two famous Marylanders who led the fight against slavery were honored in Annapolis.

Statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass were unveiled Monday inside the historic House of Delegates chamber, the very room where legislators voted to outlaw slavery in Maryland back in 1864.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

 

Statues Of Harriet Tubman & Frederick Douglass Unveiled In Annapolis  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
Amber Rose Gets Children’s Names Tattooed On Her…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’
 24 hours ago
02.10.20
I Need Security: Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close