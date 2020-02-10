CLOSE
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

&apos;Skyscraper&apos; Premiere in New York City

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business.

Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed a development deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. Simone has reported the WWE Performance Center to begin training and if things work out, she would become the WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.

The 18-year-old looks to follow in the footsteps of her legendary family: Great-Grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, Grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson and her dad, 10-time WWE Champion The Rock.

 

 

RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The Rock, Rocky Johnson Dead At 75

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Outshines Him During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling [VIDEO]

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE  was originally published on kysdc.com

